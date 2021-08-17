Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Retail sales dip as coronavirus resurgence snarls spending

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July

U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected last month amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. 

Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, in July fell 1.1% to $617.7 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a decrease of 0.3%. The reading was 15.8% above year-ago levels. 

June’s reading was revised higher by 0.1 percentage point to 0.7%.

Retail sales excluding autos were down 0.4% compared with the increase of 0.1% that analysts had anticipated. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. 