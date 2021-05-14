Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Retail sales flat in April, missing estimates

Economists were anticipating a 1% month-over-month increase

close
The King’s College in Manhattan business professor Brian Brenberg weighs in on inflation concerns in the economy amid President Biden's spending plans and gas shortages from the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. video

Inflation surge is a problem for price increases 'across the board': Brenberg

The King’s College in Manhattan business professor Brian Brenberg weighs in on inflation concerns in the economy amid President Biden's spending plans and gas shortages from the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Consumer spending was flat last month as the recent boost from stimulus checks tapered off and shoppers grappled with inflation worries. 

Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, was unchanged in April, according to the Commerce Department. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting an increase of 1%. 

Sales rose 27.9% year over year, quickening from last month’s 27.7% gain. 

Excluding autos, retail sales declined 0.8%, missing the 0.7% increase that was anticipated.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 