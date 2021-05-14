Retail sales flat in April, missing estimates

Consumer spending was flat last month as the recent boost from stimulus checks tapered off and shoppers grappled with inflation worries.

Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, was unchanged in April, according to the Commerce Department. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting an increase of 1%.

Sales rose 27.9% year over year, quickening from last month’s 27.7% gain.

Excluding autos, retail sales declined 0.8%, missing the 0.7% increase that was anticipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.