Is the US economy moving sideways?

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had some good news for the American people: He doesn't foresee a recession in the United States for at least the next few years.
However, not everyone shares Dimon's optimism. A new poll says 67 percent of America's CFOs expect to enter a recession by the third-quarter of 2020, and 84 percent believe the U.S. will be in a recession by the first-quarter of 2021.
Carol Roth, a former investment banker, says that if she had to bet on who was right, her money would be on Dimon.
"I think that certainly this year should be a good growth year," Roth said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Thursday. "I think that there is a better likelihood of us seeing slower muddled growth or even going sideways versus getting a recession."
Roth also added that international trade could be the cause of issues for the economy, but that does not mean a recession is coming down the pipeline.
Fears of a recession were high at the end of 2018, as global markets appeared to be slowing down. But recent reports show stable growth for these areas.
