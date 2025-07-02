Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Jobs
Published

Private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, well below expectations, ADP says

ADP releases private sector jobs data

close
Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok elaborates on risks facing the U.S. economy on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’ video

Expert highlights several risks facing the US economy

Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok elaborates on risks facing the U.S. economy on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’

Companies in the private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, payroll processing firm ADP said Wednesday.

The figure is well below economists’ estimates of a gain of 95,000 jobs and down from the prior month’s revised reading of 29,000.

"Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month," said Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist. "Still, the slowdown in hiring has yet to disrupt pay growth."

Help wanted sign

The June ADP figure is well below economists’ estimates of a gain of 95,000 jobs. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images / Getty Images)

PRIVATE SECTOR ADDED JUST 37,000 JOBS IN MAY, LOWEST IN OVER 2 YEARS, ADP SAYS

Professional and business services experienced the most job losses in June with a decline of 56,000, according to ADP. Education and health services lost 52,000 and financial services lost 14,000.

Manufacturing added 15,000 positions, leading job creation in June. Trade, transportation and utilities gained 14,000 jobs, construction added 9,000 and natural resources and mining added 8,000.

Auto manufacturing

Manufacturing added 15,000 positions, leading job creation in June. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

FED CHAIR POWELL CONFIRMS TARIFF CONCERNS PREVENTED INTEREST RATE CUTS SO FAR THIS YEAR

Large businesses – those with 500 or more employees – added 30,000 jobs in the month. Businesses with 50 to 499 employees lost 15,000 workers. Establishments with fewer than 50 employees lost 47,000 jobs.

Annual pay for job-stayers decreased to 4.4% from 4.5% while annual pay for job changers fell to 6.8% from 7%.

The ADP data is released before the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, which is due on Friday morning and can differ notably. The government data is expected to show an increase of 110,000 positions, below the 139,000 reported in May.