President Trump weighs executive order imposing stimulus

The constitutionality of such a move in unclear

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York argues coronavirus stimulus negotiations have become a “classic Washington standoff.”video

Can Congress find ‘middle ground’ on stimulus, unemployment benefits?

President Trump is considering an executive order that would unilaterally impose a stimulus plan and include a suspension of the payroll tax, an extension of federal unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium and another round of individual stimulus checks.

The constitutionality of such a move in unclear. And some people tell FOX Business Trump may be using this as a negotiating tactic to bring Democrats to the table and hammer out a compromise. Either way, Trump is floating this idea with key advisers.

