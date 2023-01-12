Expand / Collapse search
Powerful tax committee leader vows to eradicate Biden's 'reckless' spending: 'Serious fiscal reform' is coming

America is demanding Congress use every tool to eliminate big government spending, Rep. Jason Smith says

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith discusses his plan to cut spending and create more jobs with higher wages on 'Varney & Co.'

Rep. Jason Smith: GOP tax code will boost jobs, wages

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith discusses his plan to cut spending and create more jobs with higher wages on 'Varney & Co.'

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., unveiled his plan to cut government spending and provide "serious fiscal reform" to the American people, telling "Varney & Co." the days of an "unlimited credit card" are over.

REP. JASON SMITH: Republicans are not going to shut down the government. The American people are the ones demanding the cut in spending. Just in the last two years under one-party Democrat rule, they added $10 trillion in new spending that led to the highest inflation in 40 years. Inflation has gone up 13.9% since Joe Biden has taken the oath of office. They are demanding we use every tool in the toolbox to eliminate reckless spending.

US FACES INCREASED STAGFLATION THREAT IN 2023 AFTER WAVE OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Rep Jason Smith tax plan

Rep. Jason Smith vows to cut government spending, implement fiscal reform  (Fox News)

If you look at the history of the debt limit, in fact when Obama and Biden were in office, to increase the debt limit, they also passed a caps agreement. We have to have fiscal reforms moving forward. We cannot just give an unlimited credit card.

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses government spending as the House GOP looks to cut down the national debt. video

The era of massive spending is coming to an end: Larry Kudlow

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses government spending as the House GOP looks to cut down the national debt.