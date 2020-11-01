Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Trump for handling of economy; first GOP presidential endorsement since 1972

The editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette announced its endorsement of President Trump, praising the commander in chief's record on the economy and China.

"Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years," the board wrote. "Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party."

The paper also declared that Trump "moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade."

"He has put America first, just as he said he would," the Post-Gazette said.

The paper had not endorsed a Republican running for president since 1972.

It also said that Trump "achieved energy independence for the first time in the liftetimes of most of us."

"Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope," the paper added. "Has Mr. Trump done enough for these struggling fellow citizens? No. But he recognized them. Maybe he was not articulate, but he recognized their pain."

But, the paper was also critical of the president's behavior.

"We share the embarrassment of millions of Americans who are disturbed by the president’s unpresidential manners and character — his rudeness and put-downs and bragging and bending of the truth," it said.

"None of this can be justified. The president’s behavior often has diminished his presidency, and the presidency," it added.

Although the Post-Gazette believes the president has not handled the coronavirus pandemic perfectly, the board argues he "was and is right that we must not cower before the disease and we have to keep America open and working" and warns that a Biden-Harris ticket would make the struggling economy much worse.

"He has not listened well to people who could have helped him. He has not learned government, or shown interest in doing so," the editorial board wrote. "But the Biden-Harris ticket offers us higher taxes and a nanny state that will bow to the bullies and the woke who would tear down history rather than learning from history and building up the country."

The Post-Gazette also worries Biden and Harris will put an end to fracking, be soft on China, and offer "other Cuckoo California dreams that will cost the economy and the people who most need work right now."

In addition, the board wrote Biden is "too old" and "fragile" to handle the job as president, noting that there is "a very real chance he will not make it through the term."

"Mr. Trump is also too old but seemingly robust. But in Mike Pence, Mr. Trump has a vice president ready to take over, if need be. He is a safe pair of hands," the Gazette said. "Sen. Kamala Harris gives no evidence of being ready to be president."

While the Post-Gazette said it would prefer someone with the "first-class temperament and demeanor" of a Winston Churchill, Dwight Eisenhower, Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, or Barack Obama ‒ whom the paper endorsed in both 2008 and 2012 ‒ it pointed out that "none of them are on the ballot this year."

"Donald Trump is not Churchill, to be sure, but he gets things done," the paper said.

Overall, the editorial board believes Trump is "the better choice this year" despite his faults.

"We respect and understand those who feel otherwise. We wish that we could be more enthusiastic and we hope the president can become more dignified and statesmanlike. Each American must make up his or her own mind and do what he or she thinks is best for the community and the republic. Vote your conscience. And, whatever happens, believe in the country."

The endorsement comes as Biden holds a four percentage point lead in the Keystone State, according to the latest polling from RealClearPolitics.

