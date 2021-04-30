Personal income surges by most on record as Biden delivers stimulus checks

Consumers’ spending and personal income soared in March as more vaccinations fueled a further reopening of the U.S. economy and as the government sent out stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, edging out the 4.1% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Personal incomes, meanwhile, surged a record 21.1% versus the prior month, topping the 20.3% increase that was anticipated. The spike came as the government sent out $1,400 checks to most Americans as part of the American Rescue Plan.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.