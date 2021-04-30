Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Personal income surges by most on record as Biden delivers stimulus checks

Personal income rose 21.1% month over month in March

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., warns President Biden's proposed tax hikes and infrastructure plan will kill jobs and discusses the migrant surge on the southern border. video

Biden's spending spree is 'stealing' America's future: Rep. Gimenez

Consumers’ spending and personal income soared in March as more vaccinations fueled a further reopening of the U.S. economy and as the government sent out stimulus checks to millions of Americans. 

Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, edging out the 4.1% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. 

Personal incomes, meanwhile, surged a record 21.1% versus the prior month, topping the 20.3% increase that was anticipated. The spike came as the government sent out $1,400 checks to most Americans as part of the American Rescue Plan. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 