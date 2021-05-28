Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Personal income plunges as stimulus check boost fades, inflation runs hot

Personal income fell 13.1% in April

close
'Making Money' host joins 'Kennedy' to discuss Biden's reported push for highest amount of government spending since World War II video

Charles Payne blasts Biden's 'bewildering' $6T budget proposal

'Making Money' host joins 'Kennedy' to discuss Biden's reported push for highest amount of government spending since World War II

Personal income tumbled in April as the prior month’s boost from stimulus checks waned and inflation ran hotter than expected. 

Personal income declined 13.1% month over month, less than the 14.1% decline that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Incomes surged by a downwardly revised record 20.9% in March as the government sent out $1,400 checks to most Americans. 

Consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.5%, in line with estimates. Spending was revised up to 4.7% last month, from the initial 4.2% print.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, core personal consumption expenditures, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.7% month over month and 3.1% from the prior year, both exceeding the respective 0.6% and 2.9% that analysts were expecting. The 3.1% increase was the biggest in at least 28 years and the 1.2 percentage point increase from March's upwardly revised 1.9% year-over-year print was the largest since recordkeeping began in 1960. 