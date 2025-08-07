Penske rebukes DHS after agents pop out of trucks during immigration raid
Company prohibits transporting people in cargo area after video shows agents climbing into truck
Transportation services company Penske is calling the use of its rental trucks during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in Los Angeles "improper" following a raid at an LA-area Home Depot.
Penske addressed the situation after federal agents were seen in their vehicles during the Wednesday incident that resulted in more than a dozen arrests.
"Penske strictly prohibits the transportation of people in the cargo area of its vehicles under any circumstances. The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today's operation and did not authorize this," Penske said in a statement posted to social media. "Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future."
Officials took 16 individuals into custody from the location that DHS told Fox News the MS-13 gang has a chokehold on.
The DHS operation happened around 7 a.m. in the MacArthur Park area of Los Angeles. As DHS officials burst onto the scene from the back of Penske trucks, migrants began scattering from the parking lot.
In June, protesters rioted and clashed with authorities for several days amid outrage over immigration raids in the region. President Donald Trump federalized the National Guard and ordered the deployment of Marines to the city, leading to heavy criticism from local and state officials, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
