Tariffs
Published

Pakistan says trade deal with US could come within days, Trump admin offers no timeline

'It's not going to be months, not even weeks, I would say [just] days,' Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said

Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Alan Guarino discusses the benefits of tariff revenue and artificial intelligence in the labor market. video

Korn Ferry vice chairman on tariffs: Uncertainty creates fear

Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Alan Guarino discusses the benefits of tariff revenue and artificial intelligence in the labor market.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said a trade deal with the U.S. is "very close" after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, but officials in Washington did not offer a timeline.

"I think we are very close to finalizing a deal with the U.S.," Dar said at the Atlantic Council think tank on Friday. "Our teams have been here in Washington, discussing, having virtual meetings and a committee has been tasked by the prime minister to fine-tune now."

"It's not going to be months, not even weeks, I would say [just] days," he added.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS CANADA HAS BEEN 'DIFFICULT' AS TRADE DEADLINE LOOMS

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday his country was "very close" to a trade deal with the U.S. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

The Trump administration has attempted to renegotiate trade agreements with many countries after announcing tariffs against dozens within the past few months.

The State Department and Pakistan's foreign ministry, in separate statements after Rubio's meeting with Dar, said the two leaders talked about the importance of expanding trade and ties in critical minerals and mining.

TRUMP CONSIDERING MEETING WITH CHINA'S XI IN THE NEAR FUTURE AMID POSSIBLE TARIFF PAUSE EXTENSION

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. officials did not mention any timeline after Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

A timeline for finalizing a trade deal was not mentioned in Rubio's social media post or by the State Department.

The Pakistani foreign ministry also said Dar "appreciated the pivotal role" of President Donald Trump and Rubio "in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India by facilitating a ceasefire."

The statement from the State Department did not mention the conflict with India.

Marco Rubio talks to reporters

The State Department and Pakistan's foreign ministry, in separate statements, said Rubio and Dar emphasized the importance of expanding trade and ties in critical minerals and mining. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that he announced on social media on May 10 after U.S. officials held talks with both countries.

Trump's claims that the ceasefire was sparked by his intervention and trade threats have been disputed by India, who added that problems with Pakistan must be resolved without outside involvement.

Reuters contributed to this report.