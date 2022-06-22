North Carolina community college goes virtual on Fridays due to gas prices

One community college in North Carolina has shifted operations online for one day a week due to the soaring cost of gas for its employees.

Southwestern Community College in Sylva, North Carolina, announced the decision in a message posted on its website on June 8, stating that due to high gas prices, the college will operate virtually on Fridays.

"Due to the ever-rising costs of gasoline, Southwestern Community College’s administration has decided to move to virtual operations every Friday starting on June 10 at all SCC campuses and locations," the announcement reads.

The announcement states that the college will "remain open and fully operational" while staff members will be working virtually.

TENNESSEE COLLEGE GOING REMOTE ON FRIDAYS TO SAVE STUDENTS GAS MONEY

All college buildings except the Public Safety Training Center will be closed on Fridays through "at least" Aug. 5, the announcement states.

The move comes as gas prices nationally are averaging at $4.95 per gallon, an increase of nearly $2 from one year ago, when the average was $3.06

In North Carolina, the average price for a gallon of gasoline stands at $4.59.

KARL ROVE RIPS BIDEN'S INFLATION PLAN: HE WANTS A POLITICAL TALKING POINT

The North Carolina community college isn't the first to make the shift to remote operations due to high gas prices.

Southwest Tennessee Community College will shift to virtual classes and operations from May 27 through Aug. 12, with normal operations returning on Aug. 15.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A college spokesperson told Campus Reform that the decision was made due to the rising cost of gas.

"We are an engaged community with a culture of caring that understands their needs and challenges," the spokesperson said. "When gas prices began to escalate, we know students and employees would be significantly impacted."