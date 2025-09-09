North Carolina residents fight back against massive tech project potentially coming to their town

People living in one southern community are joining the growing list of Americans saying no to a proposed data center near their homes.

Tarboro, North Carolina, residents are urging their town council to reject a proposal for a 50-acre, 300-megawatt Energy Storage Solutions LLC site projected to bring 500 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to the town.

"This project poses significant risks that outweigh any potential benefits, not only to those living nearby but to the entire town," Cynthia Coker wrote in a statement attached to a Change.org petition she created. "The serene environment, character, and community cohesion we cherish in Tarboro could be dramatically altered by the presence of such a massive facility."

Coker went on to say, "Data centers are notorious for consuming enormous amounts of electricity and water, leading to increased utility rates and depletion of local resources."

MYSTERY COMPANY'S $1.6B DATA CENTER PROPOSED FOR WISCONSIN FARMLAND DRAWS RESIDENTS' IRE

Energy Storage Solutions LLC president Dan Shaffer told local WRAL that he expects the data center will cost $6.4 billion over the three to five years it takes to build.

"We're very conscious of the environment ourselves, having been solar developers," Shaffer told the station, adding that the center will generate its own energy and use 500,000 gallons of water a day.

ARIZONA CITY DEFEATS MASSIVE DATA CENTER PROJECT OVER WATER, ENERGY CONCERNS

Shaffer said data centers like this are a growing necessity in the modern age of computing.

"Every time someone takes a picture with their phone, or someone's downloading things on the internet, you have to have data centers all over the country to support this," he said. "With the addition of AI … the demand is going to grow and grow."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Neither Coker nor any of the Edgecomb County Board members responded to FOX Business inquiries.