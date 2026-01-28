Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy
New study shows cities where cost of living is rising fastest

New York City tops the list followed by San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles

New York City tops the list of U.S. cities where the cost of living is rising fastest, followed by three cities in California, according to a new analysis of inflation rates across major metropolitan areas.

The analysis, first shared with Fox 5 New York, was conducted by Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain company focused on stablecoin payments. It examined inflation trends across 30 of the most populous U.S. cities.

The study used a weighted model that factored in consumer price index data, housing costs, average salaries and recurring monthly expenses including groceries, utilities, transportation, childcare and leisure. 

Fox 5 reported the following are the top 10 U.S. cities where the cost of living is rising fastest.

A jogger runs along a snowy waterfront path with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

A person jogs along a snow-covered walkway with the Lower Manhattan skyline and One World Trade Center visible across the Hudson River on Jan. 26, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pedestrian moves along a city street lined in Brooklyn.

A man walks through the streets of the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Nov. 6, 2025. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

  • Baltimore, Maryland

In New York City, average monthly earnings of about $5,250 were often outweighed by housing and everyday costs, with rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center approaching $4,600 a month, the outlet reported.

Basic monthly expenses also added roughly $1,650 more, further stretching household budgets.

Plasma said in its analysis that even with inflation running at 3.4% across the metro area, many New Yorkers, including higher earners, were struggling to keep pace with rising costs.