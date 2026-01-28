New study shows cities where cost of living is rising fastest

New York City tops the list of U.S. cities where the cost of living is rising fastest, followed by three cities in California, according to a new analysis of inflation rates across major metropolitan areas.

The analysis, first shared with Fox 5 New York , was conducted by Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain company focused on stablecoin payments. It examined inflation trends across 30 of the most populous U.S. cities.

The study used a weighted model that factored in consumer price index data, housing costs, average salaries and recurring monthly expenses including groceries, utilities, transportation, childcare and leisure.

Fox 5 reported the following are the top 10 U.S. cities where the cost of living is rising fastest.

WASHINGTON POST BLASTS RENT CONTROL AS 'FAILED POLICY' THAT LEAVES RENTERS 'WORSE OFF' THAN BEFORE

New York, New York

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CHEESEBURGER? 10 AMERICAN CITIES THAT DELIVER THE BEST MEAL DEALS

Los Angeles, California

Seattle, Washington

Boston, Massachusetts

TRUMP CHEERS STEADY INFLATION NUMBERS AS AFFORDABILITY FIGHT SHAPES 2026 MIDTERM BATTLE

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Jose, California

Chicago, Illinois

BLUE-CITY RIDERS HIT WITH PRICIEST UBER FARES AS LA, NYC COSTS SOAR PAST COMPARABLE METROS, DATA SHOWS

Baltimore, Maryland

In New York City, average monthly earnings of about $5,250 were often outweighed by housing and everyday costs, with rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center approaching $4,600 a month, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Basic monthly expenses also added roughly $1,650 more, further stretching household budgets.

Plasma said in its analysis that even with inflation running at 3.4% across the metro area, many New Yorkers, including higher earners, were struggling to keep pace with rising costs.