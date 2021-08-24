Expand / Collapse search
Economy

New home sales rise 1% in July

New home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000 in July

LoanDepot Inc. founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh weighs in on data showing existing home sales rose unexpectedly in July. video

Housing market went from 'sizzling hot' to 'hot': LoanDepot CEO

LoanDepot Inc. founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh weighs in on data showing existing home sales rose unexpectedly in July.

New home sales rose last month as increasing supplies gave buyers more choices. 

Sales of new single-family homes ticked up 1% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development. Still, the rate was 27.2% below the July 2020 estimate of 972,000. 

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 700,000 new homes sold. The June reading was revised higher by 25,000 to 701,000. 

The median sales price of new houses sold during the month was $390,500. In July 2020, the median price was $336,900. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 