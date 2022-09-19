NAHB CEO gives grim assessment of housing market: 'We've given birth to a housing recession'

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned the housing market will continue to decline and is likely to "stay at bottom" until the midterm elections, telling "Varney & Co." Monday that policymakers could cure the current housing recession.

JERRY HOWARD: It’s a real bad time. Nine straight months down, we’ve given birth to a housing recession. This recession could be cured by policymakers, so I expect we’ll stay at the bottom, and maybe go a little lower, right up until we see the outcome of the midterm elections - because policy is what can get us out of this.

I think you’re seeing a weakening in virtually every market but those that were stronger are weakening less. I guess the most important thing that investors and people need to remember is that Americans still want to own their homes and that, as soon as the conditions turn a little more favorable, housing will pick up. That will pick up the whole economy.

