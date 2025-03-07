Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Mortgage
Published

Mortgage rates fall again with largest weekly decline since mid-September

Freddie Mac said average rate on 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.63%

close
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman unpacks the state of the housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

The housing market has shifted toward a buyer's market, expert reveals

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman unpacks the state of the housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

Mortgage rates fell for a seventh consecutive week to the lowest level since December, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 6.63% from last week's reading of 6.76%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.88% a year ago.

The 30-year loan saw the largest weekly decline since mid-September, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

home with 'for sale' sign

A "for sale" sign at a house in Philadelphia Aug. 16, 2024.  (Joe Lamberti/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MORTGAGE RATES FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL IN OVER 2 MONTHS

"The decline in rates increases prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and should provide a strong incentive to make a move," Khater said. "Additionally, this decline in rates is already providing some existing homeowners the opportunity to refinance. In fact, the refinance share of market mortgage applications released this week reached nearly 44%, the highest since mid-December."

US PENDING HOME SALES FALL TO RECORD LOW IN JANUARY

for sale sign in front of house

The 30-year loan had the largest weekly decline since mid-September, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.79% from 5.94% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.22%.