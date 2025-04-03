Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Mortgage
Published

Mortgage rates tick lower for second week in a row

Average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.64%: Freddie Mac

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses why prospective homebuyers are starting to come off the sidelines even though rates and prices aren't moving. video

Trump unleashes new strategy to solve America's affordable housing crisis

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses why prospective homebuyers are starting to come off the sidelines even though rates and prices aren't moving.

Mortgage rates ticked lower this week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell slightly to 6.64% from last week's reading of 6.65%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.82% a year ago.

"Over the last month, the 30-year fixed-rate has settled in, making only slight moves in either direction," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "This stability is reassuring, and borrowers have responded with purchase application demand rising to the highest growth rate since late last year."

A for sale sign in front of a home in West Islip, New York. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

IS THE US HOUSING MARKET BECOMING A BUYER-FRIENDLY MARKET?

THESE FLORIDA CITIES COULD SEE HOME PRICES FALL

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.82% from 5.89% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.06%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE