Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Mining expert Rich Nolan warns rail strike would 'greatly damage' US economy: 'There's a lot at stake'

National Mining Association CEO says he's 'very concerned' about the impact of a rail strike

close
National Mining Association president and CEO Rich Nolan discusses the harm a rail strike could cause to the economy on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

'Extremely concerned' about economic damage of looming rail strike: Rich Nolan

National Mining Association president and CEO Rich Nolan discusses the harm a rail strike could cause to the economy on 'Mornings with Maria.'

National Mining Association president and CEO Rich Nolan discussed the magnitude of a potential rail strike Monday, telling "Mornings with Maria" it would interrupt the flow of commodities that go into products and goods for the everyday American consumer.

RICH NOLAN: I think there's a process underway which the president [Biden] negotiated with the unions. They’re in a question-and-answer period. Then followed by voting for 21 days which will push this well past the midterm elections but we as the largest user of the rail system remain extremely concerned about the potential impact of a strike. 

RAILROADS VS. UNIONS: WHAT'S NEXT AND WHY THE STRIKE THREAT ISN'T OVER

We represent about 45% of the tonnage hauled on U.S. railways, so there’s a lot at stake here. We’re entering an environment of sustained inflation. There’s a lot of pressure for inputs across the board and a strike right now would greatly damage the U.S. economy just as we head into the holiday as they duck past the midterm elections, so we’re very concerned about where this is heading. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Rich Nolan, National Mining Association President and CEO, discusses the potential impact of the rail strike on consumers and the U.S. economy. video

Rail strike would 'greatly damage' US economy: Rich Nolan

Rich Nolan, National Mining Association President and CEO, discusses the potential impact of the rail strike on consumers and the U.S. economy.