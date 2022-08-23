Miller High Life, Tipsy Scoop create 'dive bar' ice cream flavor

Miller High Life and alcohol ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop have teamed up to create a dive bar ice cream flavor in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar.

"To celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar we partnered with Miller High Life to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar, taking all the best parts of the dive bar IRL [in real life] and bringing them to your taste buds," Tipsy Scoop said on its website.

"Each Ice Cream Dive Bar delivers a delicious combination of High Life infused ice cream with dive bar inspired mix-ins," the company continued.

The ice cream is infused with High Life beer that contains 5% alcohol by volume.

The treat also features tobacco smoke flavor to represent the dive bar scent, dark chocolate for the dark wood and dim lighting of a dive bar, caramel to emulate the sticky floors of an establishment, peanuts because they are a typical dive bar snack and a touch of carbonated candy to replicate the frizz of a beer.

"Introducing Ice Cream Dive Bars, a perfect blend of smoky vanilla, gooey caramel, and the beer you love," Miller High Life wrote in an Instagram post.

Tipsy Scoop is offering Ice Cream Dive Bars for $6 each or a six-pack for $36, on its website to people 21 years of age or older.