Midwest winter storm forces airlines to cancel hundreds of flights with foot of snow expected in some areas

A major winter storm is causing travel problems at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, where around 3-5 inches of snow is expected to fall.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern Time, 209 flights have been delayed for this evening and an additional 91 are delayed, according to Flight Aware.

Pictures taken at Minneapolis−Saint Paul airport on Friday show a snowy tarmac with crews assisting in removing the snow.

The weather system is expected to last all weekend and drop up to 14 inches of snow in some parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

AIRLINES WARN OF FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS IN COLORADO AHEAD OF 'MAJOR' SNOWSTORM

Winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

In addition to airport delays, snow and slush is being reported on many streets and highways in the metro area of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

HUNDREDS OF AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS CANCELED, DELAYED MONDAY

The Minneapolis−Saint Paul airport asked travelers on Friday afternoon to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Significantly higher snowfall rates are expected to occur to the south of the Twin Cities, where some areas south of Minneapolis such as Faribault could see anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The City of Minneapolis has also declared a snow emergency, which prevents drivers from parking on snow emergency routes, allowing snowplows to clear the roads.