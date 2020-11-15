Michigan Gov. Whitmer expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions, according to reports.

Continue Reading Below

Whitmer is set to speak at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday, at which point she is expected to announce new policies related to COVID-19. The governor’s offices said that the announcement is ”regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” Detroit Free Press reported.

New cases peaked over 9,000 twice in the last seven days, with trends indicating that is more likely to be the norm in the coming days.

"Unfortunately, this is a continuation of the very concerning spike in cases, deaths and hospitalizations," Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said on Friday.

TRUMP SAYS PFIZER'S OPERATION WARP SPEED PARTICIPATION DENIAL IS AN 'UNFORTUNATE MISREPRESENTATION'

The governor met with county health officials from across Michigan to preview the new orders, MLive reported.

Whitmer will make the announcement alongside Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, according to an advisory from Whitmer’s office.

No source has yet reported what the new measure might entail, but Whitmer imposed what many argued were the strictest measures in the spring when cases first spiked.

The Michigan lockdowns drew national attention for also boasting the largest protests against Whitmer’s authority. Authorities recently stopped a plot to kidnap Whitmer, showing the extreme displeasure her policies have elicited among her state’s citizens.

NEW YORK'S ROLLBACK OF CORONAVIRUS REOPENINGS THREATENS RENTAL MARKET RECOVERY

Whitmer recently updated Michigan’s coronavirus policies in anticipation of the current surge, mostly related to increasing the use of contact tracing along with a civil fine of $1,000 and interference of law enforcement upon disobedience.

The state maintains restrictions on businesses even as other measures were eased. In September, the state cited 19 examples of business violations that totaled $51,400 in penalties.

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration Director Bart Pickelman said.

“Failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.”

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR BANS THANKSGIVING GATHERINGS, ANNOUNCES NEW COVID BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS

Further closures of essential businesses – should Whitmer announce such measures – will likely stir similarly strong and disapproving reactions as did her measures in the spring.

Residents continually appealed to state lawmakers that their businesses struggled over the summer as many were not allowed to re-open, with an August meeting seeing open appeals at a three-hour legislative hearing, Detroit Free Press reported.

"I know this year and this pandemic is unlike any other. All businesses have made sacrifices," said AJ Glowacki, who runs the Garden Ice Arena in St. Joseph. "I believe we can open safely, and I’m all for some middle ground."

Residents currently worry that further restrictions may see businesses permanently close after months of limited customer bases or no business at all.

“Medicaid and programs to help pull people out of homelessness are two services that are important to me – and they’re both likely to suffer without a safe, complete reopening of Michigan’s economy,” State Rep. Tommy Brann of Byron Township and the city of Wyoming wrote in Bridge Michigan op-ed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I own a restaurant that has been at the same location in Wyoming, Michigan for 49 years,” Brann wrote. “I treat my small business like a baby, and right now my baby is hurting. So are a lot of my business friends.”