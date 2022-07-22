Miami resort vows 'good service' despite potential profit slash from inflation costs

On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming discussed the profitable impact the COVID-19 pandemic has left on Florida's travel and hospitality industry, saying she attributes the success to Florida remaining "open."

DEBORAH YAGER FLEMING: Well, we have raised prices, but we've also, not only maintained services, we've increased services. And, you know, we find that those travelers are definitely looking for that great value. And that's what's important to us to provide that.

At the same time we're finding that of course, supplies and goods are costs are rising, and labor costs are rising. And we are constantly looking at benchmarking our employee benefits and wages. And, you know, as a brand, we've made a conscious decision to continue to give good service and even if our profits will suffer due to higher cost.

