Mornings with Maria

Miami resort vows 'good service' despite potential profit slash from inflation costs

Travelers head to Florida for a 'great value' vacation amid soaring inflation

Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming discusses inflation and how it has affected the hospitality industry on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Miami resort vows ‘good service’ despite a potential slash in profits

Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming discusses inflation and how it has affected the hospitality industry on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming discussed the profitable impact the COVID-19 pandemic has left on Florida's travel and hospitality industry, saying she attributes the success to Florida remaining "open."

DEBORAH YAGER FLEMING: Well, we have raised prices, but we've also, not only maintained services, we've increased services. And, you know, we find that those travelers are definitely looking for that great value. And that's what's important to us to provide that. 

Miami beachside

Looking down South Beach in Miami (iStock / iStock)

At the same time we're finding that of course, supplies and goods are costs are rising, and labor costs are rising. And we are constantly looking at benchmarking our employee benefits and wages. And, you know, as a brand, we've made a conscious decision to continue to give good service and even if our profits will suffer due to higher cost. 

AIRLINE COMPLAINTS NEARLY TRIPLED IN MAY COMPARED WITH SAME PRE-PANDEMIC MONTH

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming provides a unique perspective on Florida’s swift recovery in the travel and hospitality industry following the pandemic on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Miami’s hospitality industry thriving after pandemic

Acqualina Resort & Residences CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming provides a unique perspective on Florida’s swift recovery in the travel and hospitality industry following the pandemic on ‘Mornings with Maria.’