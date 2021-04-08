Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

McDonald's

McDonald's to hire 25,000 staff in Texas this month

The burger chain said it will hire for crew and management positions in a three-day event from April 13-15

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would hire 25,000 people in its restaurants across Texas, United States in April.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The burger chain said it will hire for crew and management positions in a three-day event from April 13-15.

Last year, McDonald's hired around 260,000 restaurant staff in the United States when stores reopened for diners after serving them through delivery, drive-thru and takeaway for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 230.09 -2.57 -1.10%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's, which owns about 14,000 restaurants in the United States, hires thousands of restaurant employees every summer across the country, drawing several high-school and college students for the job. 

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)