Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling gas in protest of record high prices

As gas prices around the country hit record highs, one gas station owner in Massachusetts has drained his tanks in protest.

"It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that," Reynold Gladu, who owns a Mobil gas station in central Massachusetts, told Western Mass News this week.

Gas prices in Massachusetts hit a record high of $5.028 a gallon on Thursday, according to the auto club AAA.

The price of oil has skyrocketed around the world following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent embargoes on Russian energy.

Some lawmakers have blamed the Biden administration for temporarily suspending new oil leases on federal lands, blocking the Keystone XL pipeline, and failing to issue necessary permits to bring additional production online from existing offshore federal oil and gas leases.

Gladu, meanwhile, blamed oil and gas companies for pumping up the prices.

"There’s no justifying that it’s the same gas that was in the ground that they’re just making extra money on," Gladu told Western Mass News.

"I will continue to operate this that belongs to me, not Mobil, but myself as an individual and if people want to have their cars serviced I will be happy to do it."

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.