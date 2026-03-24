Maine lobster industry hit by harsh winter, falling catch and rising costs

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine’s lobster industry is facing mounting pressure after a harsh winter reduced fishing activity, slowed catches and added to rising costs across the sector.

The state, the largest lobster producer in the U.S., recorded its fourth consecutive annual decline in total catch, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

A key driver was fewer days on the water. Maine lobster harvesters took more than 21,000 fewer fishing trips in 2025 than in 2024, the agency said. Total landings fell to just over 78 million pounds, the lowest level since 2008.

"It started in December, and in December you usually get to fish a lot of days, and we didn't get to fish," said lobsterman Greg Turner.

Turner, who has worked on a boat since childhood, said crews were only able to fish about half as many days as normal during peak winter months.

"If it's zero out, and it's blowing negative 25, you can't go because it's just – if something happened – you'd be done. You'd die out there, probably," said Turner.

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Colder temperatures also affected lobster behavior, further limiting catches.

"It makes the lobsters slow down and stop crawling quicker, because when it gets cold, they don't want to eat," said Turner.

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The winter conditions have compounded existing financial pressures on the industry, including inflation, tariffs and shifting market dynamics.

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Carl Wilson wrote that inflation and market uncertainty in 2025 challenged fishermen’s bottom lines. He added that a late molt limited access to new shell lobsters during summer, prompting some harvesters to reduce trips.

Despite the challenges, Maine’s commercial harvesters generated more than $600 million in 2025, marking the 14th straight year earnings exceeded $500 million. However, fishermen say higher revenues have not translated into stronger profits at the dock.

"Trust me, we're not getting it, we are not getting it. But I mean, everything's gone up for us – the price to buy it, to transport it, cook it, prepare it, that must all be gone up too. It's just the world that we live in now," said Turner.

The average boat price remained relatively strong at $5.85 per pound, but industry advocates say higher dock prices are needed to sustain fishermen.

"We want to see a higher price on the dock. That's what's going to go directly to your fishermen and, hopefully, keep them fishing because they're a really, really important part of our community," said Alexa Dayton, executive director at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

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Dayton is currently conducting a cost survey of several hundred lobstermen and said early responses highlight how significantly fishing time dropped this winter.

"They ideally want to be out, you know, 15 days in a month. This year they're down to about five days," said Dayton.

She also pointed to uneven ocean conditions across the state. Waters in Down East Maine, from Stonington to Machias, have been significantly colder than average, particularly at the ocean floor, while parts of the western Gulf of Maine have seen relatively warmer conditions.

"There is such a thing as too cold for them," Dayton said, referring to lobsters’ temperature range.

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Rising input costs are adding further strain. Dayton said bait prices have surged dramatically since her last survey in 2010.

"I mean it's like 350% increases. It used to be kind of a thing you didn't really worry so much about. Now it's a real driver at the end of the day, what's left in your pocket," she said.

The financial pressure is extending beyond the docks into coastal economies. Dayton said many communities rely heavily on fishing income.

"But the stress of making a living and, again, you're sort of watching days go by without an income that hurts both the fishing industry and also what happens on Main Street," said Dayton. "I mean, this is, you know, 80% dependent on fishing for many of these coastal communities, at least that's what our survey shows, and it trickles right down to what happens at the grocery store."

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She added that most Maine lobstermen operate as small, independent businesses rather than corporate entities, making them particularly vulnerable to cost swings and lost fishing days.

"Fishermen operate their own individual businesses here in Maine. These aren't corporate owners. I think that makes us unique and special."