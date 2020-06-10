Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Lufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs

The company is trying to reach an agreement with labor unions to make employees work part-time

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Lufthansa admitted on Wednesday that the positions of up to 26,000 employees are surplus to requirements, suggesting many more jobs will be cut at the German carrier than a figure of more than 10,000 flagged a few weeks ago.

Continue Reading Below

GERMANY, LUFTHANSA AGREE ON $9.8B BAILOUT

Speaking after a meeting with trade unions, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said the airline estimates that it has a surplus of 22,000 full-time equivalent positions or 26,000 employees.

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.26 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said then that job cuts would be "significantly more" than the 10,000 figure it had previously estimated.

UNITED AIRLINES SEES $2.1B LOSS AS CORONAVIRUS HITS GROWTH HOPES

The company is trying to reach an agreement with labor unions to make employees work part-time and other ways to cut personnel costs before it holds an extraordinary general meeting on June 25, when shareholders will vote on the bailout.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Flight attendants union UFO demanded that Lufthansa commits to avoiding forced redundancies, but said it was working hard to reach a deal by the time of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the union representing pilots said its members had offered to take a cut in pay of up to 45 percent, in total amounting to about 350 million euros, but in return it wants the company to try to secure as many jobs as possible.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS