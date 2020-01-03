Lowe's to hire thousands for Spring season

It may only be the early days of a new year, but Lowe's is looking ahead to warmer weather and the Spring season.

The home improvement company has announced plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates across its more than 1,700 U.S. stores.

Hiring events will be held in all store locations over the next three months by region to meet the seasonal spring hiring needs across the country.

Lowe's stores where spring weather comes in earlier will begin on Jan. 8 in Florida, Southern California and Hawaii, as well as parts of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Additional hiring events will be held in the remaining U.S. regions on Jan. 15, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and March 4. To search for a hiring event near you, visit jobs.lowes.com/event....

"Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe's," said Jennifer Weber, Lowe's executive vice president, human resources. "As part of our strategy to better serve customers and operate our stores more efficiently, these hiring events will help us build the right teams at the right times across the U.S. to meet customer demand as they plan for spring."

Available in-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders.

In 2019, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires were converted to permanent associates.

Full-time and part-time year-round positions are also available and include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates and merchandise service associates.