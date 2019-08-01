Lowe’s laying off thousands of workers, eliminating assembly jobs: Report

The people who assemble your barbecue grills at Lowe’s are losing their jobs.

According to the Dow Jones, it’s unclear exactly how many people are being laid off, though the 2,000 or so home-improvement stores each employ several people in the department that assembles products and provides janitorial services to the company.

Employees speaking to the outlet said their roles will be outsourced to third-party companies instead.

As of Feb. 1, the company reportedly employs 190,000 full-time and 110,000 part-time workers.

Lowe’s representatives did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

The Dow Jones reports the move is likely a sign CEO Marvin Ellison is going to cut costs to improve profitability at its stores.