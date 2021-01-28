Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lowe's

Lowe's another announces $80M in worker bonuses, to hire more than 50,000 workers

Funds mark the seventh bonus or special payment offered to Lowe's hourly associates during the pandemic

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Lowe's Companies Inc. on Thursday announced plans to invest another $80 million in its frontline workforce through discretionary bonuses in an effort to recognize "their continued dedication" during the pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LOWLOWE'S COMPANIES INC.171.59+4.03+2.41%

On Feb 5, all full-time hourly U.S. associates across its stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive a one-time payment of $300, according to the company. Part-time and seasonal associates will receive a payment of $150.

LOWE'S TO GIVE ANOTHER $100M IN BONUSES TO HOURLY EMPLOYEES

The funds mark the seventh bonus or special payment offered to hourly associates during the pandemic. The extra $80 million will bring the company's total financial commitment over the past year to nearly $1.3 billion.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based home-improvement chain, whose sales have surged over the course of the pandemic thanks to home-bound DIYers, is also planning to ramp up its workforce ahead of its busy spring season.

Lowe’s associate helping a customer. (Lowe's) 

The company is actively filling over 50,000 full-time and part-time, and seasonal positions across its U.S. stores. The hiring spree builds upon the company's earlier effort in hiring more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles over the past year, according to Lowe's.

LOWE'S ONLINE SALES SURGE 135% IN CORONAVIRUS DO-IT-YOURSELF BOOM

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison commended the associates for serving during the pandemic and keeping homes safe throughout the year.

"As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis," Ellison said.