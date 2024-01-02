Los Angeles dessert shop announces sudden closure of locations, cites cost of business in California

A Los Angeles dessert shop that had been open for more than three decades announced its abrupt closure this week, citing the increasing costs of doing business in California.

Sweet Lady Jane, which is known for its triple berry cake, announced the closure of all its locations on its website on Sunday. The bakery said its last day of business was Dec. 31, 2023.

"We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly," a message posted to the bakery's website states. "While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you."

The business operated eight locations throughout the Los Angeles area, including stores in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Calabasas.

The chain had plans to open stores in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Larchmont and Marina Del Rey, according to its website. Sweet Lady Jane employed up to 200 employees, according to LinkedIn.

Minimum wage workers in California are paid $16 per hour but some cities require employers to pay a higher minimum wage. In April, many fast food workers throughout the state will be paid an hourly wage of $20.