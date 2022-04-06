Levi Strauss not expecting to reopen in Russia this year: report

Levi Strauss, whose iconic blue jeans were a symbol of freedom during the Soviet era, does not expect to reopen stores in Russia this year after temporarily suspending business a month ago, the company's chief executive told the Financial Times.

"The way things are going now, I’m not optimistic we’ll be back in business in full force any time soon," Chip Bergh told the newspaper on Wednesday.

Russia accounted for about 2% of Levi Strauss's total net revenues in 2021, while all of Eastern Europe accounted for 4%.

Like hundreds of other Western businesses, Levi Strauss announced it was "temporarily suspending" all commercial operations and new investments in Russia after Putin invaded Ukraine.

"Any business considerations are clearly secondary to the human suffering experienced by so many," the California company said on March 7.

Levi Strauss reported Wednesday that net revenues jumped 22% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter over the same time period in 2021, though supply chain constraints did impact net revenues by about $60 million.

Shares of Levi Strauss stock closed down 1.52% on Wednesday.