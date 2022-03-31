Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Latest inflation data sends ‘red flashing signal,’ economics professor Brian Brenberg warns

Personal consumption rose 5.4% annually in February

Reacting to U.S. personal consumption rising 5.4% year-over-year in February, Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg warned the data point is a "flashing red signal" for the economy on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

PUTTING FOOD ON THE TABLE IS ABOUT TO GET A WHOLE LOT MORE EXPENSIVE

BRIAN BRENBERG: It's a bad number. It's the worst we've seen since 1983. So we're still in that 40-year high inflation issue...

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg appears on "Varney & Co." on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Everybody's concerned about food and fuel. It's a bad number. It's the kind of number where you start to say, is the Fed going to raise by 50 basis points instead of 25 basis points? It's a red flashing signal for an economy that has a lot of them, not a good number.

