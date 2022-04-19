Labor and cement shortage causing ‘perfect storm,’ industry leader warns

The construction industry is being hit hard by labor and cement shortage as supplies dry up, making it difficult and costly to make concrete plans.

Metrocon, Inc. President Dan Crosby warned on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday that the shortages are causing the "perfect storm."

"The labor… that's what's caused most of [the shortage] back during COVID… the cement plants… did not know how to navigate, as all of us in the construction industry," Crosby stressed.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGES WORSEN AMID RECALLS, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

Metrocon, Inc., is based in South Carolina and prides itself on premier ready-mix concrete. Crosby stressed that his business is only taking on 60% of the work that it can normally handle amid the labor and supply shortage.

"The demand for construction has just exploded here in South Carolina and it's exceeded the manufacturing process," he said.

Crosby went on to say that his business is in dire need of truck drivers and cement carriers.

"The demand is crazy, all the construction that's going on throughout the whole state… and the commercial projects, they're… eating up a lot of the cement and concrete consumption," he noted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the labor shortage, he emphasized that South Carolina is a "great state to do business in" with its low taxes.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"I think the lack of workers in these cement companies there… not coming back… I don't know," Crosby said. "We just don't know where these workers are now… I need workers, and that's not just this industry. That's every industry here in South Carolina."