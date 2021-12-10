Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cavuto: Coast to Coast

Junior's Cheesecake owner on cream cheese shortage: Demand has increased amid labor crisis

4 million pounds of cream cheese are used annually to make their signature dessert

close
Junior's Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen argues his company uses approximately 4 million pounds of cream cheese a year and there are ‘no substitutes’ for the ingredient.  video

Junior's Cheesecake CEO on cream cheese shortage: Demand has increased amid labor crisis

Junior's Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen argues his company uses approximately 4 million pounds of cream cheese a year and there are ‘no substitutes’ for the ingredient. 

Cream cheese is the latest product taking a hit in the U.S. economy. 

Junior’s Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that a cream cheese shortage is deeply impacting his business since the demand has increased during the labor crisis. 

"It's a very big deal … 85% of what we put in our cheesecake is cream cheese," Rosen noted to FOX Business host Neil Cavuto. 

US INFLATION SURGES TO 39-YEAR HIGH AS CONSUMER PRICES SOAR

Rosen went on to say the main issue is there’s a labor shortage at some dairy plants. A few factories are continuing to shut down as demand has increased dramatically. 

close
Slatestone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses the market's reaction to the latest Consumer Price Index report and investing in stocks amid market turbulence. video

Inflation reached 39-year-high in November

Slatestone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses the market's reaction to the latest Consumer Price Index report and investing in stocks amid market turbulence.

"Our demand alone is up over 43% this year…there’s really no substitute for us," the Junior’s Cheesecake CEO added. 

Meanwhile, Rosen said the shortage caused his company to shut down production for several days, taking a toll on his business considering Junior’s Cheesecake uses 4 million pounds of cream cheese a year to make their signature dessert. 

The owner said he’s doing his best to handle things "day-by-day."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Our people are so, so wonderful – hey are coming in Sunday to make up for what we lost yesterday," Rosen explained. 

Junior’s Cheesecake has been open for business since the 1950s and prides itself on being the "best cheesecake" in New York. The establishment has four locations throughout the Big Apple. 

groceries

People select fish products at a grocery store in New York, the United States, Nov. 14, 2021. October's Consumer Price Index, which is a measure of a basket of goods, climbed a whopping 6.2 percent from the same month last year, and now stands at a 3 (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since the start of the pandemic, the economy continues to reel from inflation, labor shortages and the potential threat of different coronavirus variants looming worldwide. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Rosen illustrated how inflation has impacted his company during the busy holiday season. 

"We have not raised prices yet, we raise prices at retail this year, he said. "We're raising prices to some of our wholesale customers in the first quarter of next year. But we've seen price increases across the board…everything in the last 12 months has gone up tremendously."