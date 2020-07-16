Expand / Collapse search
1.3M Americans filed for unemployment aid last week

It's the 17th week in a row that jobless claims came in above 1 million

If economy is reopened, more jobs, economic growth will happen: James Freeman

Wall Street Journal assistant editorial page editor James Freeman says those who are unemployed will have to think creatively about other careers they may be qualified for as the country heads into a new normal post-coronavirus.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained historically high last week, indicating that employers are continuing to slash jobs as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

The latest jobless claims figures from the Labor Department, which covers the week ended July 11, show that 1.3 million workers sought jobless aid last week, pushing the total number since the shutdown began to more than 51 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv forecast 1.25 million new claims.

It's the 17th week in a row that jobless claims came in above 1 million; before the pandemic, the record high was 695,000 set in 1982.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.