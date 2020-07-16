1.3M Americans filed for unemployment aid last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained historically high last week, indicating that employers are continuing to slash jobs as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

The latest jobless claims figures from the Labor Department, which covers the week ended July 11, show that 1.3 million workers sought jobless aid last week, pushing the total number since the shutdown began to more than 51 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv forecast 1.25 million new claims.

It's the 17th week in a row that jobless claims came in above 1 million; before the pandemic, the record high was 695,000 set in 1982.

