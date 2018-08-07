Job openings remain near record high

There were 6.662 million job openings in the U.S. in June, up from the 6.659 million in May, while hiring slowed a little.

According to the Labor Department’s JOLTS report, U.S. employers hired 5.65 million workers in June, down slightly from the 5.75 million in May, while 3.4 million workers quit their jobs, just slightly below the 3.48 million in May.

May’s JOLTS report showed that the proportion of workers leaving their jobs reached the highest level in more than 17 years, with workers taking advantage of the strong employment market, leaving their jobs for better opportunities – more flexible work environments or for higher pay.