Job market, economy 'full force ahead' as COVID recovery continues: Workforce analyst

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Bily, on the heels of the U.S. adding 916,000 jobs in March, told FOX Business "Mornings with Maria" that there is "pent up demand in the workforce" which will drive the job market and economy "full force ahead" as long as the COVID pandemic continues to improve.

US ECONOMY ADDS 916,000 JOBS IN MARCH AS SERVICE-SECTOR HIRING BOOMS

JOANIE BILY: Yes, Cheryl, you know, that is going to continue, hopefully, to move in the right direction, as we do see schools reopen. You know, I have many colleagues that work in California. Their schools are not fully open and they're still juggling the challenge of having their kids at home online, young children, I mean, this is still a big challenge in many states across the country. So great to see it moving in the right direction. And I think we need to continue to watch that...

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

I also want to make another point, Cheryl, just on kind of the pent-up demand that is out there, especially in the supply chain. You know, I think if... we get, you know, some of the backlog that is there with manufacturing and logistics, I mean, looking at what's happening with motor vehicle parts, you know, we've had automobile manufacturers have had to shut down in the United States and lay their employees off because they don't have the parts. So there is so much pent-up demand in the workforce right now that once we really get kind of supply chain back on track, you know, I think we're going to continue to see a tremendous amount of job growth. So as long as we can keep the virus from coming back, I really do believe that the job market and the economy is going to be full force ahead.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW