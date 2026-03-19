Iranian strikes cut 17% of Qatar LNG output, threatening global supply

Iranian strikes have cut about 17% of Doha’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, QatarEnergy’s CEO told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Saad al-Kaabi said the disruption could result in an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue and threaten supplies to Europe and Asia.

The CEO of the state-owned energy company, who is also Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs, told Reuters that damage to two LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids facilities will sideline roughly 12.8 million tons per year of output for three to five years.

"I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be — Qatar and the region — in such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country in the month of Ramadan, attacking us in this way," said al-Kaabi.

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The attacks came after Iran targeted Gulf energy infrastructure in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its South Pars gas field on Wednesday.

QatarEnergy said in several posts on X that missile and rocket attacks on its facilities at Ras Laffan Industrial City caused fires and extensive damage but no casualties.

Qatar is one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, accounting for nearly 20% of global supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

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President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Israel would halt further strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field unless Tehran escalates, warning that the United States could respond with overwhelming force if Qatar’s LNG facilities are targeted again.

"The United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," Trump wrote. "I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so."

Al-Kaabi told Reuters QatarEnergy declared force majeure on its entire LNG output following the attacks on Ras Laffan, allowing it to suspend deliveries due to the damage.

"For production to restart, first we need hostilities to cease," he said.

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He also explained that the state-owned company will have to declare force majeure on long-term contracts for up to five years covering supplies to Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China due to damage to the two LNG trains.

"If Israel attacked Iran, it's between Iran and Israel. It has nothing to do with us and the region," al-Kaabi told Reuters. "And so now, in addition to that, I'm saying that everybody in the world, whether it's Israel, whether it's the U.S., whether it's any other country, everybody should stay away from oil and gas facilities."