Customers face inflation 'challenge' as restaurant feels financial crunch: Dickey's Barbecue Pit CEO

Some restaurants are continuing to feel the financial crunch as inflation continues to surge nationwide.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit CEO Laura Rea Dickey stressed the impact of inflation has been "challenging" for her restaurants and that she started to see "recession-oriented behavior" among her customers.

"We worked very hard to only have to raise prices one time during the pandemic," Dickey told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday.

"Our data is showing us that guests are using more coupons and that we're up 22% in coupon usage since November."

She noted that her customers are taking advantage of discounted deals, with some families even ordering one big meal to "stretch" into two or three for leftovers.

"Our guests are very concerned about pricing, and they're showing that recession behavior like they did in 2008-2009," Dickey explained.



Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is an American family-owned barbecue restaurant chain based in Dallas, Texas, and has more than 550 locations across the U.S.

The restaurant CEO added that she has noticed a shift in her loyal customers being very "price-conscious" and "concerned" about where they're "spending their dollar."

Despite inflation impacting restaurants across the country, Dickey mentioned that "comfort food" sales have increased in her business as "stressed out" customers purchase items that make them "feel good" during unprecedented times.

"We’re comfort food in general…current events are very stressful to folks…but just that food that makes you feel good and just feel a little bit more like home," she concluded.

"Now we're selling record amounts of mac and cheese, record amounts of baked potato casserole… [customers that] need to feel a little bit better after lunch or dinner…that's certainly what we're offering them."