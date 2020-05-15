Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2% in April

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

American industry recorded the biggest drop on record last month as factories, mines and utilities were all battered by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK DEVASTATED THESE INDUSTRIES IN APRIL

The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index plunged a record 11.2% in April. Manufacturing output also posted a record drop — 13.7% — as production of cars, trucks and auto parts plummeted more than 70%. Output dropped 6.1% at mines and 0.9% at utilities.

CORONAVIRUS LAYOFFS HIT WOMEN, MINORITIES THE HARDEST

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.