Tariffs
Published

India considering tariffs on US goods to counter Trump's levies

India's document to the World Trade Organization did not disclose what kind of products may be impacted by tariffs

President Trump discusses China tariff pause

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in tariffs on China as the two countries negotiate a final agreement.

India is considering placing tariffs on some goods produced in the U.S. to counter the Trump administration's duties on steel and aluminum products, according to a document submitted to the World Trade Organization.

"The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations takes the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," the document dated Monday reads.

The document did not disclose what kind of products may be slapped with tariffs.

US, CHINA ANNOUNCE REDUCED TARIFFS FOR 90 DAYS AFTER TRADE TALKS

A mobile crane carries a container

A mobile crane carries a container at Deendayal Port in Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, India, April 5, 2025. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

In March, the Trump administration put 25% levies on steel and aluminum imports, which were an extension of duties first imposed during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration.

India is the world's second-largest producer of crude steel.

The document said the potential countermeasures would impact $7.6 billion worth of products made in India that are imported into the U.S.

COMMERCE SECRETARY SAYS MORE DEALS TO COME FOLLOWING US-UK TRADE AGREEMENT: 'GOING TO DRIVE OUR ECONOMY'

Trump speaks in Oval Office

The Trump administration put 25% levies on steel and aluminum imports in March. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On top of the levies on steel and aluminum, the Trump administration has threatened reciprocal tariffs of 26% on India's goods. The two countries are working to secure a trade deal, with India offering to cut its tariff gap with the U.S. by two-thirds.

India, which has some of the world's highest tariffs on imports, has previously been criticized by Trump for being a "tariff abuser."

The Asian country has also imposed tariffs on steel from other nations. Last month, it imposed 12% temporary tariffs to curb imports of cheap steel, primarily from China.

WTO

The headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) stands on December 11, 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland. (Getty Images)

While it seeks to stem supply domestically, India is also working to secure greater access for its steel exports through trade talks with partner countries.

Reuters contributed to this report.