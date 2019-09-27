Impeachment talk is just ‘political games’ to some American farmers

When farmers hear talk of impeachment, “it's kind of a collective eye roll,” according to one corn and grain farmer.

Continue Reading Below

Rob Sharkey, who farms in Illinois, spoke with FOX Business’ “After the Bell” about how much news from Washington D.C. actually affects those in America's heartland.

Sharkey said impeachment inquiries feel like “political games” and not much to worry about.

“If there was really something that could be impeachable, we feel like it would be all over the place," Sharkey said. "So, I'm not sure there is a whole lot of concern."

Sharkey also said the most worrisome thing about impeachment talks is the chance it will distract lawmakers from the trade issues at hand, singling out the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Advertisement

“[This bill] is gonna be more important than actually a deal with China," he told FOX Business. "I mean, we do so much business with our neighbors.

"It's convenient, you know, to have that free trade agreement between Mexico and Canada and the United States. It's gonna do more for the American farmer than just about anything else we're working on." Rob Sharkey, Illinois farmer

When co-anchor Connell McShane asked whether the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China is hurting farmers, Sharkey said it’s hard to tell.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“It's still a supply and demand game out there,” he said. “There's a lot of corn, there's a lot of soybeans and that is hard to overcome. Yes, the trade deals are going to be significant, they're going to be essential for us to make money. But how much of it is actually an oversupply of grain and how much of it is the trade deals, nobody can really answer.”