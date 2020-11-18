Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

Home construction stays hot, economic bright spot

Strong demand, low inventory and record levels of homebuilder confidence continue to support new home construction

close
Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks says the allowance of non-essential construction will help his business, which makes wood-alternative decking and railing.video

Pent-up demand growing for home improvement construction projects, CEO says

Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks says the allowance of non-essential construction will help his business, which makes wood-alternative decking and railing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Home construction rose 4.9% in October as home building remains as one of the bright spots of the economy.

Continue Reading Below

The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September.

U.S. HOMEBUILDING SURGES AS CORONAVIRUS SPARKS FLIGHT TO SUBURBS

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

“Strong demand, low inventory, and record levels of homebuilder confidence continue to support new home construction,” wrote Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist with Oxford Economics.

Several reports over the last two months have shown the housing market cooling off after a tremendous summer, but that is not surprising. The fall and winter are typically slow times for home buying and home construction, mostly due to the weather.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE