These are the 10 hardest-working US states: Report

North Dakota is home to the hardest-working Americans, according to a new study.

WalletHub ranked how hardworking all 50 U.S. states are and published its findings on Monday.

The least hardworking state was West Virginia, according to the analysis.

WalletHub looked at 10 metrics within two categories: Direct work factors (such as average workweek hours, idle youth and share of households where no adults work) and indirect work factors (such as average commute time, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day).

According to WalletHub's analysis, Alaska is the state with the highest average workweek hours, while Utah has the lowest.

Meanwhile, Utah and Oregon tied as the states with the highest annual volunteer hours per resident, while Mississippi had the lowest.

To see if your state ranks, here are the 10 hardest-working and least hardworking states in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

Hardest-working states

North Dakota

Alaska

South Dakota

Texas

Nebraska

Hawaii

Wyoming

Colorado

Virginia

Maryland

Least hardworking states

West Virginia

Rhode Island

New Mexico

Michigan

Ohio

Oregon

Connecticut

New York

Illinois

Pennsylvania