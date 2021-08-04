Growth in US services sector hits record high in July

WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July even as businesses continued to face challenges in hiring workers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Monday, ISM reported that growth in manufacturing had slowed for a second straight month amid on-going supply-chain problems.