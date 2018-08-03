Global economy is strong, growing. Should you invest?

Although global stocks are thriving as the economy continues to heat up, it may not be the best time to invest your money, according to the Carlyle Group co-CEO.

“When you have a strong economic environment, that does not necessarily translate to a great investing environment,” Kewsong Lee, who heads one of the world’s largest investment firms, said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

While the U.S. economy is chugging along – gross domestic product jumped to 4.1% in the second quarter, advancing by the fastest pace since 2014 – Lee said there are signs of a potential slowdown, but said he’s unsure if it’s temporary or a long-term trend.

“It feels like the U.S. is the strongest relative to the other economies, and we are seeing a little bit of a slowdown,” he said.

Lee also warned that valuations are “pretty much very high” across the board right now, which could limit potential stock gains.

The full interview airs during “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” on FOX Business at 8 p.m. ET.