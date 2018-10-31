General Motors offers employee buyouts

General Motors announced on Wednesday that it has offered voluntary buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America in an effort to cut costs amid tariff and market pressures, despite reporting quarterly results that handily beat analysts’ estimates.

Eighteen thousand of GM's roughly 50,000 North American salaried workers, or 36%, have been with the company for at least 12 years and are eligible for the buyout.

They were sent offers Wednesday morning and have until Nov. 19 to decide, a company spokesman told Reuters.

"We are doing this while our company and economy are strong," the company said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, if there are not enough employees forthcoming to take the buyouts, then layoffs are a possibility.

GM said strong sales of full-size trucks and crossover vehicles in the third quarter boosted profit and revenue for the period.

The company earned $1.87 per share on revenue of $35.79 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $34.85 billion.