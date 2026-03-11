Florida drought deepens strain on citrus industry as growers battle costs, disease

BARTOW, Florida – Florida is facing its worst drought in 25 years, intensifying pressure on a citrus industry already battered by disease, hurricanes and rising costs.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, with more than 75% in extreme drought conditions. The dry spell is adding new financial strain for growers who rely heavily on irrigation to sustain crops.

Florida accounts for 17% of the nation’s citrus production, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. For many communities, the industry remains a key economic driver.

"There are multiple companies across our county and across our state, and it's definitely a lifeline to a lot of Floridians here," said Jennifer Schaal, VP of finance at Dundee Citrus Growers Association. "It's what they depend on."

However, nature has been anything but dependable for Florida farmers.

Back in 2000, the state's citrus industry covered over 800,000 acres. Today, that figure has fallen to just over 200,000 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reflecting years of disease pressure and storm damage.

"The number one challenge the industry has had over the years is citrus greening disease," said Steven Callaham, executive vice president and CEO of Dundee Citrus Growers Association. "And then on top of that challenge, we've experienced numerous hurricanes."

Recent freezes and now drought conditions have compounded those pressures.

"When you irrigate, it requires a pump that is either powered by diesel or it's powered by electricity, and it gets very, very expensive," explained Callaham.

Dundee Citrus Growers Association is one of the largest fresh fruit cooperatives in the state of Florida, harvesting citrus from over 10,000 acres.

"It’s been challenging over the last year," added Bill Bohde, director of agronomy at Dundee Citrus. "During the bloom period, water is critical. It determines how well the fruit sizes and ultimately, you know, how large your crop will be."

As citrus acreage dwindles throughout the state, the company has found a solution to nature's many obstacles with something called "CUPS," or Citrus Under Protective Screens.

Orange groves are planted under 10-acre white tent structures, also known as pods. Originally installed to prevent disease in citrus plants, the structures are also helping growers better manage soil moisture during the historic drought.

"Everything is pumped through a series of pipes into this black tubing, and every tree has a very small emitter that puts, you know, puts out an amount of water," explained Bhode.

The system allows for precise irrigation, creating a controlled environment that can support fruit production even during prolonged dry spells.

"This ten-acre pod will produce between 8,000 and 10,000 boxes per pod," said Callaham. "The trees in this environment, they're happy. They grow faster than trees do in traditional outdoor groves, and they come into production quicker. So it's one way that we can really get the industry back on track."

USDA production data show mixed results across citrus categories. Florida lemon production increased 4% from last season, while tangerine and tangelo output was unchanged. Grapefruit production declined 8%, and non-Valencia orange production fell 2%, according to the agency.

"If I wasn't optimistic, I would not be in the citrus business," said Callaham. "So I think we have a lot of positives going for us right now, you know? The challenges we have are temporary. We're going to make it through."