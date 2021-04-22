First-time unemployment claims fall to pandemic low of 547,000

The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless claims last week fell to the lowest level since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Labor Department.

Data released Thursday showed 547,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended April 17, below the 617,000 that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Last week’s total of 576,000 first-time filings was revised up by 10,000 to 586,000.

Continuing claims for the week ended April 10, meanwhile, fell to 3.674 million, but were above the 3.667 million that was expected.

The April jobs report will be released on May 7.

